John Gaffney
John P. Gaffney John P. Gaffney, 60, of Temple, died at the Penn State Health-Milton S. Hershey Medical Center on September 22, 2020. The husband of Jennifer (Miller) Gaffney for 25 years, he was born in Elizabeth, NJ, the son of Mary Eileen and the late James F. Gaffney Sr. A graduate of Reading Central Catholic and of Alvernia College, he was a general contractor for many years and a member of Holy Guardian Angels Church. Jack or “Junn” was a colorful figure who loved life. He was forever ready with quick stories, and a “chuckle for ya.” His laugh was loud as he “rolled” around Berks County in his vintage trucks and El Caminos. You heard Jack coming! Jack enjoyed his 1967 Chevelle, boating, history, politics, drinking coffee, and talking about anything. Most of all, Jack loved spending time with his family especially watching the “center of his world”, his daughter Molly, play volleyball, sing or perform. There is a space in our family that will never be filled. We will miss Junn forever. In addition to his wife and daughter at home, he is survived by 3 brothers: James, Reading; Joseph, (Jacqueline), Exeter Township; Matthew, (Marcella), Muhlenberg Township; his sister Maureen Vagnoni (Barry), Exeter Township; and many nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Jack. A viewing will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Lutz Funeral Home 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. An additional viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 am prior to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Holy Guardian Angels Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Reading. Interment will be at a later date.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
SEP
30
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Guardian Angels Church
SEP
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Guardian Angels Church
