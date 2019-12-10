|
John R. Gehret, 70, of Harleysville, PA; formerly of Fleetwood, PA passed away on November 25, 2019 at the Harborview Rehab & Care Center, Lansdale, PA. He was the son of the late Irvin E. Gehret, Jr. and the late Anne C. (Cruikshank) Gehret. John was a graduate of Fleetwood Area High School and Muhlenberg College. He was a researcher for many years with Merck & Co. John is survived by his four siblings, Anne L. (Gehret) Wesier of Douglassville, PA, Joan G. (Gehret) Coco of Chester, NJ, Richard I. Gehret of Fleetwood, PA, and Linda J. (Gehret) Samanns of Stowe, PA. He was preceded in death by his sister, Judith G. (Gehret) Faust. Arrangements are by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, PA 18964. Visit www.andersfh.com to send online condolences.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019