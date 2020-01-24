Home

Mr. John James George, 74, of Reading, Pa., died January 21, 2020. Mr. George was born in Berks County, Pa., on June 25, 1945 and was the son of the late John and Margaret Pierce George. He was preceded in death by a brother, Rudy C. Pierce. He was a retired Chief of Police of Colombia, Pa. He is survived by his wife, Linda George; a son, John George Jr.; three sisters: Margaret Ayala, Johanna Goheen and Mary Haubrich and her husband, William; a brother, Joseph George; and wife, Debra; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A private family gathering will be held.
