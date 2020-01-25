|
|
Mr. John James George, 74, of Reading, Pa. died January 21, 2020. Mr. George was born in Berks County, Pa. on June 25, 1945 and was the son of the late John and Margaret Pierce George. He was preceded in death by a brother, Rudy C. Pierce. He was a retired Chief of Police of Colombia, Pa. He is survived by his wife, Linda George; a daughter, Kim George; a son, John George Jr.; three sisters, Margaret Ayala, Johanna Goheen, Mary Haubrich and husband William; a brother, Joseph George and wife Debra; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A private family gathering will be held.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020