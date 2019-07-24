John Gibbons Jr.

Service Information
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA
18102
(610)-432-4128
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Coopersburg, PA
Obituary
John M. "Jack" Gibbons Jr., 92, of Center Valley, passed away July 23, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital.

Survivors: Children: Michael M., Rev. John M. III,

Christopher M. (Carol), Gregory M., Matthew M. and Amy G. Titzer (Michael); grandchildren, Kevin, Bradley, Bridget, Kathryn, Erin, Sean, Miles and Isabelle.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated

10:00 a.m., Sat., July 27th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Coopersburg. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. A viewing will be held 7-9:00 p.m., Fri., July 26th at

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th &

Hamilton Streets, Allentown, PA.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, or Immaculate

Conception Church, both in Allentown. Please see our website at www.BKRFH.com for full obituary.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 24, 2019
bullet World War II
