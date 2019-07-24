John M. "Jack" Gibbons Jr., 92, of Center Valley, passed away July 23, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital.

Survivors: Children: Michael M., Rev. John M. III,

Christopher M. (Carol), Gregory M., Matthew M. and Amy G. Titzer (Michael); grandchildren, Kevin, Bradley, Bridget, Kathryn, Erin, Sean, Miles and Isabelle.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated

10:00 a.m., Sat., July 27th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Coopersburg. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. A viewing will be held 7-9:00 p.m., Fri., July 26th at

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th &

Hamilton Streets, Allentown, PA.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, or Immaculate

Conception Church, both in Allentown. Please see our website at www.BKRFH.com for full obituary.



