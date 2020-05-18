John Arlo Good, 95, of Country Meadows, Wyomissing PA, formerly of Sinking Spring, died in the Reading Hospital on May 17th of natural causes. Known by most as “Arlo”, he was born in West Reading on February 13, 1925 to Chester J. Good and Lottie C. Eitnier Good. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Julianna S. Doremus Good. Arlo was a long time faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sinking Spring and enjoyed many years in the Church Bowling League and his involvement on the property committee. Arlo graduated from Reading High School in 1942 and served his country in the Navy during WWII aboard the USS Mazama as a Machinist First Mate in the Pacific Theater. Following his naval service, he attended Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute, worked as a mechanic at West Lawn Motor Company and then joined Bachman Foods in the Engineering and Maintenance Department for 28 years before retiring in 1990. Arlo loved his garden, doing projects around the house, baking chocolate cakes for family and church functions, giving away tomatoes from his garden and playing bingo at Country Meadows. Arlo is survived by his daughter Kathleen A. Good of Lancaster and son Jeffrey A. Good, husband of Kathy of Sinking Spring. He has three grandchildren, Ashley Kaufman, wife of Keith, Peter Good, husband of Liz and Alex Good, husband of Cassie and seven great grandchildren. Arlo will be remembered for his sense of humor, years of faithful caregiving to his wife and generosity to all he knew. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Heart Association. A Private Memorial Service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Sinking Spring on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00AM. Live Streaming of the Memorial Service may be viewed on St. John’s Lutheran Church Facebook page or may be viewed after 2:00PM on Wednesday at saintjohnss.com Private burial will follow the service at Sinking Spring Cemetery. Bean Funeral Home of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 18 to May 19, 2020.