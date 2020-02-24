Home

Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
John Edmund Graupp, 85, of Robesonia, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Maria Elena (Escobar) Graupp, with whom he would have shared 61 years of marriage on April 9. John, a son of the late Sebastian and Ruth (Borry) Graupp, was born in West Reading. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children: Michael J. Graupp, husband of Lois, Lebanon; Sandra G., wife of Charles Mogel, Bern Twp.; Carmen M. Richards, wife of Richard G. Springer, Womelsdorf; and Donna M. Graupp, Hanover Twp.; a twin brother, Frederick Graupp; three other brothers: Paul Graupp, Thomas Graupp and Norman “Barry” Graupp; a sister, Patricia, wife of Jere Redcay; two grandchildren, Thomas Mogel and Kelli Gregro; two step-grandchildren, Jared Ward and Lorrie Kutz; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ludwig Graupp. He was a member of St. Francis De Sales, Robesonia. He was an Army veteran. John graduated from Robesonia High School and retired in 1996, at the age of 62, from Rockwell International. He was a hard worker and was passionate about antiques, especially clocks. He was also artistic, having enjoyed creating oil paintings. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m., Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Heidelberg Cemetery, Robesonia. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
