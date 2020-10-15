Lt. Col. (Ret.) John H. Rhein Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) John “Jack” H. Rhein, 87, formerly of Ridgeway Road, died October 13, 2020 in his Cumru Township residence. He was married June 21, 1959 to Shirley Mary (Schlaybach) Rhein. Born July 26, 1933 in West Reading, PA., he was the son of the late James D. and Dorothy M. (Hawman) Rhein. Jack was a 1951 graduate of Reading High School and a 1955 graduate of Dickinson College. He was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church, Shillington, where he served on church council for 18 years. Jack was a 32nd degree Mason with the St. John’s Lodge #435, Scottish Rite Cathedral, West Reading. He was a retired Lieutenant Colonel with the United States Army, where he served 20 years and spent 2 tours in Vietnam during the conflict. Jack was a member of the Military Officers Association of America. He was later employed 11 years as a court administrator at the Berks County Court House, retiring in 1988. Jack is also survived by two children: John D., husband of Traci (Kumpf) Rhein of Chico, California, and Judith M. (Rhein), wife of Sam W. Johnson Jr., of Brookfield, Connecticut. He was the proud grandfather of four grandchildren: Tara M. (Rhein), wife of Kevin Lappen; Jenna N. Rhein; Mollie A. Johnson and Sam W. Johnson III and three great grandchildren: Theodore, George, and Elizabeth Lappen. Friends and relatives are invited Monday, October 19th at 10:30 am for Services with Military Honors in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, PA 17003, with Rev. Colleen Cox officiating. We will be lining up in procession at 10:15 am behind the Administration Building; which is the first building on the right when coming in the main entrance. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 30 Liberty Street, Shillington, PA 19607 or to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. Services will be live streamed at www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com