1/1
John H. "Jack" Rhein Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.)
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lt. Col. (Ret.) John H. Rhein Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) John “Jack” H. Rhein, 87, formerly of Ridgeway Road, died October 13, 2020 in his Cumru Township residence. He was married June 21, 1959 to Shirley Mary (Schlaybach) Rhein. Born July 26, 1933 in West Reading, PA., he was the son of the late James D. and Dorothy M. (Hawman) Rhein. Jack was a 1951 graduate of Reading High School and a 1955 graduate of Dickinson College. He was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church, Shillington, where he served on church council for 18 years. Jack was a 32nd degree Mason with the St. John’s Lodge #435, Scottish Rite Cathedral, West Reading. He was a retired Lieutenant Colonel with the United States Army, where he served 20 years and spent 2 tours in Vietnam during the conflict. Jack was a member of the Military Officers Association of America. He was later employed 11 years as a court administrator at the Berks County Court House, retiring in 1988. Jack is also survived by two children: John D., husband of Traci (Kumpf) Rhein of Chico, California, and Judith M. (Rhein), wife of Sam W. Johnson Jr., of Brookfield, Connecticut. He was the proud grandfather of four grandchildren: Tara M. (Rhein), wife of Kevin Lappen; Jenna N. Rhein; Mollie A. Johnson and Sam W. Johnson III and three great grandchildren: Theodore, George, and Elizabeth Lappen. Friends and relatives are invited Monday, October 19th at 10:30 am for Services with Military Honors in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, PA 17003, with Rev. Colleen Cox officiating. We will be lining up in procession at 10:15 am behind the Administration Building; which is the first building on the right when coming in the main entrance. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 30 Liberty Street, Shillington, PA 19607 or to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. Services will be live streamed at www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Service
10:30 AM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved