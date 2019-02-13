John N. "Hallas" Halulakos, 92, of Colony Park, Wyomissing, passed away on February 11, 2019, in his residence.

Born August 5, 1926, in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Nicholas and Eva (Tretakis) Halulakos. He was the loving

husband of Anna Halulakos for 28 years.

He graduated from Reading High in 1944 where he was a cheerleader, RHS octet,

President of boys glee club, chess club,

student council, track and cross country.

Right after graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Army. He served in WWII with the 17th Airborne Division. John

was awarded the Bronze Star, Combat

Infantry Badge, American Campaign Medal, Victory Medal, The Army of Occupation Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged in Oct. 1946.

As a young boy, he worked as a newspaper carrier for the Reading Eagle. At age 16, he worked at Millers Ice Cream as a fountain clerk and part-time at the Reading Post Office. In 1948, he joined with his family to operate the "Hallas" restaurant

located at Front and Schuylkill Avenue.

He attended New York University, Syracuse University, St. Peter's College, Upper Iowa University and completed his college studies at Rutgers University. He also

completed certificate studies at the American Institute of Banking, New York Institute of Finance at LaSalle

Extension University and IBM Advanced Management

Executive Program.

He was a faculty member at Rutgers University and

William & Mary College. He developed and implemented management supervisory and mutual funds training

programs for companies he was associated with. He also traveled throughout the country to conduct training

programs and seminars for client management companies and broker-dealer firms servicing the mutual fund

industry. In 1956, when the family sold the restaurant, he moved to NYC to pursue a career in finance and

investments. He worked at First Investor Corp. as a

registered rep. specializing in mutual funds. In 1961, he

accepted a position with the First National Bank of Jersey City as a Mutual Fund Services Officer and then promoted to Assistant VP responsible for the data processing center. In 1970, he joined State Street Bank in Boston, Mass., and was VP of all Mutual Fund Shareholders services.

In 1985, he moved back to Reading and joined Knoblauch Bank as Assistant VP, retiring in 1988. In 1993, he went back to work as a security guard at several companies,

retiring again in 2001.

He loved bowling, starting up a league at Bowl-O-Rama in 1999 and continued until 2016. He also was an

accomplished table tennis player, a sharp shooter marble player winning city district titles in 1940 and 1941,

attended track events running the ½ mile and mile

distances.

While serving in the Army in Germany, he won the ½ mile championship in 1945. He also loved his family and friends, traveling and gardening. He attended Sts.

Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church and was a devout and committed member, serving the church

whenever he could.

Surviving are his wife, Anna; daughter, Angel Christodoulo, wife of Hari, Long Island, N.Y.;

daughter-in-law, Ann Marie Halulakos, Mohnton. Also

surviving are four step-children: Grace Kimtzer, wife of Gary, Lititz, Dave Cory, Port Carbon, Sharon Meekes, Asheville, N.C., and Christine Hoffecker, Schuylkill Haven; five grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; and two

step-great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by a brother, George; and sons,

Nicholas and Tom.

Services to be held at Sts. Constines & Helen Greek

Orthodox Church, 1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. A viewing will be held from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood

Road - Suite 180, Wyomissing, PA, 19610. The family would like to express their special thanks to caregivers Cathy and Charlene for all their love and support. Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. www.kleefuneralhome.com.



