John “Jack” W. Hartgen John “Jack” W. Hartgen, a resident of Ford’s Colony, Williamsburg, passed away on November 16, 2019. The son of the late John S. and Margaret M. Hartgen, Jack was born on October 1, 1940 in Reading, Pennsylvania, growing up in nearby West Lawn. He graduated from Reading Central Catholic High School in 1958, and the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism in 1962. Before beginning a career in advertising with the nation’s first true ad agency, N.W. Ayer & Son, he served in the US Army, and then the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. He married the love of his life, Joan E. Hartgen (nee Pfeiffer) on November 30, 1963, who preceded him in death. They lived in Philadelphia before moving to Chicago in 1968. He is survived by his son, Jeff Hartgen (Helen Hartgen) of Washington, DC, and his two granddaughters, Campbell Hartgen, a student at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA, and Delaney Hartgen, a student at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, VA, to whom he was their loving Pi. He is also survived by his sister, M. Patricia Soliday, of Lebanon, PA, and his niece Michelle Tuel and her husband Kevin and nephew, Matthew Soliday and his wife, Jenny. Jack and his family lived in the Chicagoland area from 1968 until 1987, before moving to the Detroit suburbs where he was a Senior Vice President and Creative Director at Campbell Ewald. He worked there until 1993 and then spent the next nine years with ad agencies in the Detroit area. In retirement, Jack and Joan moved to Ford’s Colony in Williamsburg, VA, and served on/or founded many committees, including the Book Club, Fly Fishing (aka “Fly Guys”) and Bocce Ball, and he served on the Ford’s Colony Board of Directors. As a writer, he was a long-time contributor to the Talk of the Colony. He also traveled the world, but he most enjoyed fly fishing and taking his grandchildren to Busch Gardens. His family wishes to express their deep gratitude to all of Jack’s friends, and to his companion, Elizabeth Ward Kalb. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , the Kiwanis Club of Williamsburg, Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington, VA, St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights, Illinois or the Lost Dog & Cat Foundation of Arlington, VA, would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019