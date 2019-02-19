Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Hartman Jr..

John Dotterer Hartman Jr., 88, formerly of Reading, passed away February 18, 2019, in ManorCare Pottstown.

Born January 31, 1931, in Gabelsville, Pa., he was the son of the late John E. Hartman Sr. and Pearl (Dotterer)

Hartman Evans.

He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. John was employed by the Boyertown Shoe Factory, West Motor Freight and Boyertown Products. He enjoyed flea markets and building bird houses.

He is survived by his two sons, Dale, husband of Lucy Hartman, of Boyertown; and Dean Hartman, of Florida.

Also surviving are four grandchildren: Trish Hartman-Moyer, Kyle Hartman, Donald Hartman Jr., and Stacey Hartman. Nine great-grandchildren also survive John.

He was preceded in death by his son, Donald Hartman; and a longtime companion, Eva Schuler.

Services will be held Thursday, February 21st at 11:00 a.m. in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 423 Main St., Oley. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Union Church Cemetery, Oley. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



