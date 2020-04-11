Reading Eagle Obituaries
John L. Hartman, 35, of Upper Bern Township, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 as a result of a tragic accident. Born in Reading, he was the son of Michael A. Hartman, Upper Bern Twp., and the late Carol L. (Deeter) Hartman. John graduated from Tulpehocken High School in 2002. He was a member of St. Thomas Church, Bernville. John worked as a construction worker for Arlan Wessner Trucking, Tilden Twp., where he was currently employed. John was an extremely devoted father to his daughter. He enjoyed spending time with friends, kayaking, playing pool, and cooking with Nicole. He loved anything outdoors, especially gardening and mowing. He was a member of Shartlesville Fire Company, Strausstown Rod and Gun Club, and Mt. Aetna Fire Company. Surviving in addition to his father is his daughter: Chloe Jean Hartman, at home; a brother: Brian M. Hartman husband of Stephanie M. (Bean), Upper Providence Twp., Montgomery County; a sister: Carrie L. (Hartman) Riegel, wife of Matthew E., Kutztown. John is also survived by his girlfriend: Nicole L. (Kilner) Ketrow, Upper Bern Twp.; Nicole’s son: Reece J. Ketrow, Upper Bern Twp.; and several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews. Due to the current health pandemic, public memorial services will be announced at a later date. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
