John Otto Heck, 73, resident of Fort

Washington, Pa,. died on July 15, 2019, at Artman Home from complications of Parkinson's disease.

He was born July 25, 1945 in West

Reading, Pa., son of Otto and Mildred Heck (Posey). He is survived by his wife Elizabeth; his children: Gregory and Erica, Jenna Doviak Conrad (Kevin), and

Steven Doviak; his grandchildren: Aaron, Ethan and Ryan Conrad, and Emily Conrad; siblings: Barbara Reeser

(David), Margaret Waring and Thomas (Kathleen); as well as many nieces and nephews.

He graduated from Wyomissing High School and

Muhlenberg College. He was employed as a CPA at PriceWaterhouse, Boyertown Casket Company, American Can and for most of his career as a partner at Kreischer, Miller in Horsham, Pa. He served on boards in leadership roles for Liberty Lutheran Services, Lutheran Seminary of Philadelphia, Ambler Area YMCA, Glenside Rotary and on council for Upper Dublin Lutheran Church. He was an

ardent fan of Philadelphia sports teams especially The

Eagles.

Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday, July 19, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Anton B. Urban Funeral Home, 1111 S. Bethlehem Pk., Ambler, and to his Memorial Service, Saturday at 11:00 a.m., at Upper Dublin Lutheran Church, 411 Susquehanna Road, Ambler. Interment will be private.

Donations can be made to , Grand Central Station P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777, https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1234&np=true.

Photos and Tributes may be shared at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com.



