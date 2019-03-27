Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Hiester.

John J. Hiester, 89, of Reading, Pa.,

passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Manor Care, Lebanon. He was the husband of Ann E. (Conroy) Hiester.

Born in Reading, Pa., on December 6, 1929, he was a son of the late Raymond F. and Minnie E. (Laucks) Hiester.

John was retired from the U.S. Army with 22 years of service and also was awarded the Purple Heart Medal. He was a 1948 graduate of Reading High School and enjoyed golfing, walking and swimming at the YMCA.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Daniel and his companion, Tanya Gonzalez; and Debra, wife of

Michael Capron; five grandchildren: Sean, Christina, Alexander, Erica and Chase; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Hiester; a sister, Mary Leas; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Denise Hiester; four brothers: Bob, Raymond, Charles and Paul Hiester; and a sister, Miriam Dorward.

Funeral services will be held at a later date with full

military honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.



