John A. Hoffert, Jr., Age 90: Born 09/08/1929 Reading PA passed from this earth on Monday April 20, 2020. John was a longtime resident of Mohnton PA and was recently staying at Country Meadows in Wyomissing PA. John was the only child of John A. and Rae (Robinson) Hoffert of Kenhorst PA. He graduated from Albright College in Reading PA and continued education at Dickinson College in Carlisle PA for his law degree. Although he passed on entering the FBI, he served his country in the Army during the Korean War as Supply Sergeant at Camp Stewart in GA. Best known as Attorney John Hoffert of Hoffert and Klonis, PC, he served Berks County until recently in his late 80’s. From the DA’s office to private practice, John also served as counselor, solicitor, and professor for Albright College, numerous townships and boroughs, authorities, Laureldale Cemetery, and Rajah Shrine. John was truly the last of the country gentleman attorneys; traveling to clients that could not get in to see him and also holding open hours for any client that wanted free advice in the evening at his Shillington office. John was a beloved member of the Rajah Shrine, a 32nd degree Mason, and a Past Director of the Allentown Court, Royal Order of Jesters. When his life of law allowed, John was an avid hunter, fisherman, and could also be found enjoying golf at some of the local country clubs. He served as President of Little Kings Gap Hunting & Fishing Lodge, Carlisle, PA. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Deone (Dupre’) Hoffert and his three children. Daughter Susan E, Morey: Grandchild Jesse J. Morey and wife Jamie with great grandchildren Owen and Alexis. Grandchild Zachary A. Morey. Son John W. Hoffert and wife Janel: Grandchild John Austin Hoffert and wife Katlyn, grandchild Blayne H. Hoffert and wife Michelle, and grandchild Aubrey M. Hoffert. Daughter Diana L. Gaenzle: Grandchild Regan E. Gaenzle and grandchild Reese H. Gaenzle. Family and friends will miss this icon of Court St. Reading, his remarkable blue eyes, his charismatic personality, storytelling and hearing him say “Hey Buddy.” He lived life to the fullest and he did all that way…’his way’. During these precarious times for health and safety, the funeral will be a private family ceremony handled by Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., and the Laureldale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that any donations in John’s name be made to the Shrine Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, c/o Rajah Shriners, P.O. Box 40, Blandon, PA 19510. Please visit www.kleefuneralhome.com to read John’s obituary and leave a parting remark/remembrance/or comment.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020