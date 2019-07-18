John Charles Holahan, 74, passed away in the evening hours Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in his Cumru Township

residence.

He was the husband of Cheryl L. (McCord) Holahan.

Born January 1, 1945, in Atlantic City, N.J., he was the son of the late John Frederick and Edna (Rossman) Holahan.

Being raised in the Philadelphia area, he retired after 23 years from the Reading Body Works.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Sean Patrick Holahan, husband of Sarah; his daughter, Kelly C., wife of Bill Knapper; his grandchildren, Molly and Ben Knapper; and his brother, Raymond Holahan.

He was predeceased by his grandchild, Maeve A.

Holahan.

A service to celebrate the life of John will be held

Monday, July 22, 2019, at 3 p.m., from Hillside Christian Church, 3322 E. Galen Hall Rd., Reinholds, PA 17569.

Relatives and friends may visit with the family Monday, from 2 p.m., until time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

National Scoliosis Foundation, at www.scoliosis.org.

The Giles and Yeckley Funeral Home, Mohnton, is

assisting the family. www.gilesandyeckley.com.



