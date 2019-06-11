John E. Horst, 81, of Orwigsburg, formerly of Berks County, passed away Monday, June 10th, at Laurel Center, Hamburg.

John was born in Stouchsburg, Pa. on

August 2, 1937, a son of the late Edna Rebecca (Bare) and John Stamm Horst. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Frye) Horst. They married on

December 29th, 1985.

He was a Graduate of Wilson High School, class of 1955 and served in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard as an Airman, 2nd Class. John was employed as a field engineer for National Cash Register in Reading. He retired after 30 years in 1993.

In addition to Patricia, his wife of 33 years, John is also survived by his stepdaughter, Lisa, wife of Randy Kramer, and his grandchildren: Peggy, Angelo, Shawn, Kassidy and Connor.

A Celebration of Life Service for John will be held at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. in Orwigsburg, on Saturday, June 15th, at Noon.

Memorial Gathering from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be private.



