John Peter Houck, 82, of Bernville, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Reading, he was the son of John R. Houck and Rose M. (Tarnoski) Houck. John was the loving husband of Louise C. (Lenich) Houck and they shared 59 years of marriage. John graduated from Reading High School in 1955, furthered his education at Wyomissing Polytech Institute and received his Associates Degree in Business Management from Reading Area Community College. He worked for Arrow International as a Senior Manufacturing Engineer for 13 years before retiring. He was a member of Holy Guardian Angels RCC. John was an airplane enthusiast from childhood; loving it so much he received his private pilot’s license by the age of 50, and was a member of the Experimental Aviation Association. John was also an avid airplane model builder and member of Allentown Sky Scalers, rising to the rank of BLUE MAX with over 100 victories. He cheered on his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren at every basketball, softball, field hockey, tennis, track, swim meet, play, band event, chorus concert, and graduation. He even coached a soccer team his daughter was on, having to learn the rules from a book. He always had a glider in hand to throw as entertainment for little ones, and was ready to retrieve errant planes out of trees and off rooftops. John also served his country in the United States Army Reserve. John is survived by his wife Louise, his sister MaryAnn (Houck) Rheaume, wife of Richard Rheaume of Bradenton, FL, and his five children: John T. Houck, of Ormond Beach, FL, Mark J. Houck, husband of Cara L. (Brown) Houck, of Fredericksburg, Mary L. (Houck) Wingard, wife of Stephen L. Wingard, of St. Mary’s, Rosann (Houck) Koppenhaver, wife of Brian S. Koppenhaver, of Bernville, Susan (Houck) Keller, wife of David R. Keller, of Harrisburg; his grandchildren: Roxanne, Victoria, Owen, David, Marin, Isa, Kai, Ross, Shandel, Steven, and his great grandchildren: Juliet, Raymond, Gianna, Adelynn, and Ryleigh. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed from Holy Guardian Angels RCC on Tuesday, June 2 at 11:00AM, Father Finlan will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. A celebration of life for John will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes, JDRF, P.O. Box 37920, Boone IA 50037 or to Holy Guardian Angels RCC, 3121 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605 in memory of Mr. John P. Houck. Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 29 to May 31, 2020.