John P. "Jack" Hughes, 88, of Sinking Spring, passed on from this life on

Wednesday, May 29th, at the Reading

Hospital.

Born in Chester, Pa., Jack was the son of the late J. Paul and Maude (Reynolds) Hughes. He was the widower of Donna (Stevenson) Hughes, of Connellsville, who passed away Feb. 18, 2017. Jack and Donna celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on Aug. 2, 2016.

Jack grew up in Boothwyn, Pa., and was a member of the 1949 graduating class of Upper Chichester High, where he played three years of baseball and two years of football.

Jack was the first in his family to attend college,

graduating from Penn State University in 1953, with a

degree in hotel and restaurant management. He then began working at the Conrad Hilton in Chicago.

It was during this time that he met Donna, whom he

married in 1958. In 1970, Jack and his family moved to

Silver Spring, Md., where he was employed by Guest

Services Inc., until his retirement in 1996, as the director of purchasing.

Sports and fitness were constants in Jack's life. During his years in Illinois, Jack umpired on the side and coached youth basketball. Several of his basketball players were also members of the youth Sunday School class Jack led. He continued coaching youth in Maryland. Jack's diligence with his own fitness never waned.

Jack experienced a spiritual awakening in his late 50s, which forever changed his life. He passes on from this life knowing the peace of reconciliation to God through grace by faith in Jesus and His life, death and resurrection.

After moving to Pennsylvania in 2004, Jack and Donna found a church home at Calvary Bible Fellowship Church. The highlight of Jack's week was the Wednesday morning men's breakfast and Bible study; he also purchased the weekly food and supplies and loved arriving early to cook with the guys.

Jack is survived by his children: Cheryl (Greg) Hardy,

Bethel Park; Cindy (Kelly) Cockrum, Sinking Spring; and Jackie (John) Lockard, Shillington; two sisters, Helen Burns, Salisbury, Md.; and Ruth Giduck, Aston, Pa.; ten grandchildren: Jen (John) Redding, Jason (Laura) Hardy, Emily, Hailey, Nathan and Matthew Cockrum, Tabitha, Doug, Paul and Naomi Lockard; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Jack's life will be held at 2:30 p.m.,

Saturday, June 8th at Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 4891 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring. Visitation with the family will be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m., Saturday, at the church.

Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville, is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church.

Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.



