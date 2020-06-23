John I.D. Wolfe John I.D. Wolfe, 86, of Perry Twp., passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Diane J. (Leibensperger) Wolfe. They were married July 3, 1985 and celebrated 35 years of marriage. Born in Schuylkill Haven, he was the son of the late Daniel and Alice (Smith) Wolfe. He graduated from Schuylkill Haven High School in 1952 where he played football and basketball and wore the number 16. He was as United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. In his early career, John worked as an accountant for Gannett Fleming, Harrisburg, and later owned and operated the Village Tavern, Leesport from 1972 until retiring from the establishment in 1999 after working there a few years after selling it. He was a member of the former Trinity United Church of Christ, Leesport, Leesport Senior Citizens, and the William S. Snyder Lodge No. 756 F&AM, Harrisburg. He served as Vice-Chairman for the Perry Township Municipal Authority for about 20 years. John loved traveling with his beloved wife. They traveled to such places as Wyoming, Las Vegas, Branson, MI, and Dollywood. They loved country music. He also enjoyed casinos and going to dinner. Surviving in addition to his wife is a son: Roger A. Wolfe, companion of Darlene, Altmar, NY; a daughter: Ronda K. Wolfe, Muhlenberg Twp.; 2 grandsons: Chad and Clayton Wolfe; and his sister in law: Denise C. (Leibensperger) Derenzo. He is also survived by his loving feline companion: Gizmo. He was predeceased by a son: Randy E. Wolfe; a brother: Kep; and his sisters. Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will follow in Leesport Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.