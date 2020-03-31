|
|
John J. "Tic" Frantz, 69 of Pine Grove, passed away on Monday morning, March 30, in Seton Manor, Orwigsburg. Born on January 8, 1951, in Pottsville, he was a son of Joan Keefer Frantz of Pine Grove and the late Sterling S. Frantz. He served in the National Guards and the Reserves. John was a 1970 graduate of Pine Grove Area High School He had been employed as a construction worker and then was a self-employed food truck vendor. John adored his grandchildren and enjoyed being with them. He was a member of various social clubs and was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. Surviving in addition to his mother are his wife of 44 years, Carol Morgan Frantz; two Sons, John Frantz of Pine Grove, Russell and wife Erin Frantz of Schuylkill Haven; 5 Grandchildren, Derek Frantz, Morgan Frantz, Austin Frantz, Brayden Frantz and Christian Frantz; one Sister, Susan wife of Thomas Umbenhauer of Pine Grove. All services will be held at a later date at the H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove. You may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 31 to Apr. 9, 2020