John A. Kadilak, 89, of West Lawn, passed away on March 13, 2019, at his residence.

He was the devoted husband of the late Marcia L. (Hepler) Kadilak, who passed away on January 11, 2014. They were

married for 60 years. Born in York, Pa., he was the son of the late Michael A. and Anna (Zoltak) Kadilak.

John was a graduate of Gettysburg College and following his service in the Army, was employed by Travelers

Insurance, holding positions in the Scranton and Reading offices. John retired after 35 years of service in 1990 as the assistant manager of the Claims Department in Reading.

John's many hobbies included building and shooting muzzle loading long rifles, carving decorative duck decoys and wing and skeet shooting at the Cacoosing Gun Club. He was an active member of the Charles E. Bechtel Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society of Reading and past president of the Blue Mountain Muzzle Loading Riffle Association of Shartlesville.

Survivors include his children, Lisa K. Hvizda, wife of John, of Sinking Spring; and Jeff J. Kadilak, husband of

Renee of Baldwinsville, N.Y. Also surviving are grand-children: John P. Hvizda, husband of Kristin of Rogers, Ark.; Alex M. Hvizda, Esq., of Harrisburg; Dr. Andrea Kadilak, of Manchester, Conn.; Matthew Kadilak, of Maplewood, Minn.; and Mark Hvizda, of Arlington, Va.; great-grandchildren: Jack, Nola and Luke Hvizda; sisters: Mary Bagnato, of Garden City, N.Y.; Cecelia James, of

Dover, Pa.; and Veronica Davy, of West York, Pa.

He will be remembered by all as a thoughtful, generous, loving and talented man with a true devotion to his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Baptist de LaSalle, R.C. Church, 42 Kerrick Road,

Shillington, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 10:00a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives at Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Saturday from 8-9:15 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass at Gethsemane Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to The Catholic Charities of Allentown, 900 S. Woodward St., Allentown, PA 18103; The American Parkinson Disease Assoc., 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305; and the Ruffed Grouse Society, 71 Sunglo Dr., Leesport, PA 19533.

Bean Funeral Homes of Shillington is in charge of arrangements

arrangements; online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



