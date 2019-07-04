John Patrick Kahl, 89, of Shoemakersville, passed away Monday, July 1st, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services, Sinking Spring.

John was born in Lebanon, Pa., on March 17, 1930, a son of the late Catherine (Miller)

and George Kahl. He was the widower of Eva A. (Whitmoyer) Kahl, who died in 2004. A member of Elias United Church of Christ, Newmanstown, Pa., he served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy in the Korean War where he received the Purple Heart. He then worked as a brick impregnator at North American Refractory Newmanstown for 20 years.

John is survived by a daughter, Nancy Neiun, of Reading; 3 granddaughters: Donna P., wife of Aaron Rentschler, of Shoemakersville, Mary Ann Ramsey, wife of Keith Ramsey, Shillington,Theresa Patches, York; and 3 grandsons: Robert Neuin, of Reading, Patrick Patches and Bradley Patches; three sisters: Carolyn May Kahl, of Myerstown, Pa., Nancy Angstadt, of Newmanstown, Bonita Beamsderfer, of Newmanstown; a brother, Larry Kahl, of Womelsdorf. He is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren: Theresa Patches, Donna Rentschler, Robert Neuin, Mary Ann Ramsey, Patrick Patches and Bradley Patches.

He was predeceased by his 3 daughters: Patricia Sechrist, Linda Peters, Ella Mae Patches; and a son, Carl Patches.

Interment at Millcreek Memorial Cemetery Millcreek Township, Pa. Friends are invited to attend a religious service on Saturday, July 6th, at 10:00 a.m. in Elias U.C.C., 9 N. Sheridan Rd., Newmanstown, Pa.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his name to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or .

