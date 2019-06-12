John E. Keck, 78, of Richmond Township, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown.

He and his wife, Patricia A. (Stephens) Keck, celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in February. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Robert and Christine (Danenhower) Keck. John was a 1958 graduate of Emmaus High School. He worked as a farmer for Rodale Organic Gardening and later in maintenance at Rodale Press, until retiring in 2001. John was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fleetwood. He enjoyed woodworking and

gardening, was an avid deer hunter in his younger years and loved animals and being outdoors.

Survivors: his loving wife, Patricia; sons, Kenneth E. Keck, of Lyons, Brian S. Keck and his wife Mary, of New Jerusalem; daughters, Darlene A. Roeder and her husband Russell, of Auburn, and Sharan L. Carroll and her husband Chris, of Peru, Ind.; sister, Karen Moyer and her husband Robert, of Lehighton; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by a brother Robert Keck. Services: Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 6:30-8:00 p.m., on Friday evening and 9:00-10:00 a.m., Saturday morning, all in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to New

Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 27 Lyons Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522.



