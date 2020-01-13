|
|
John W. Keiser, 77, of Cumru Township, passed away January 11, 2020, in Mifflin Center, where he was a guest since November 1. He was the husband of Adelheid B. (Kraheck) Keiser. They would have celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary in May. Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late Charles B. and Edna E. (Knauer) Keiser. John was a plumber his entire life, starting with Earl L. Sands & Son and after 30+ years, he worked for 10 years at Walter F. Naugle & Sons, retiring in 2009. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Allegheny Evangelical Lutheran Church, Knauers, and the SYA – Single Young Adults of the Reading District Lutherans, for 55 years. John had a love for his horses, was a steam engine buff and a stockholder at the WK&S railroad, in Kempton. He was also a member of the Hammond Organ Society, Goodwill Beneficial Association, Victor Emmanual II, Pennwyn Motor Association and Lincoln Park Fire Co. In addition to his loving wife Heidi, he is survived by his son, David J., husband of Kristin Keiser, of Wyomissing; and his granddaughter, Kameryn Keiser. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., followed by his Celebration of Life service, at 11:30 a.m., from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Pastor Zach Labagh will officiate. Interment in Allegheny Union Cemetery, Brecknock Twp. Please remember John by making contributions, in lieu of flowers, to Bran Manor Stables & Rescue Sanctuary, 159 Bran Road, Sinking Spring, PA 19608. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020