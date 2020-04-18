|
|
Celebrating the life of John L. “Jack” King, who passed away at the age of 81 on April 15, after a long and hard-fought battle of health issues. The son of Evelyn F. (Wolf) and James L. King, Jack was born on April 15, 1939 in Smyrna, DE and moved to Reading with his family when he was young. He grew up in a close-knit, loving and extended family who had deep roots in Reading and its industries. At the age of nine he found an outlet for his innate athletic talent with the Olivet Boys’ Club, where he learned to play basketball on the 11th & Spring courts. Jack went on to become an accomplished basketball and baseball player for Governor Mifflin High School, graduating in the class of 1957. During his high school years, he served as co-captain of the basketball team and led the team to winning the Berks County championship in 1957. His love of the Reading area and the games remained strong throughout his life. An entrepreneur at heart and barber by trade, he went on to create and own successful businesses in Shillington including Ibach’s Restaurant and the Shillington Barber Shop, followed by a successful career in sales at Suburban Propane. He proudly served our military in the Army Reserves. His unique wit and charm will live on in countless iterations of one-liners for all occasions. His ambition, drive and pursuit of excellence will live on through his family. Jack is predeceased by his daughter Roxann (King) Reifsnyder, wife of Dave Reifsnyder and is survived by his three daughters Marci (King) Schatzman of Sinking Spring, wife of Scott Wolfe, Christine King of Wyomissing, wife of Mike Bouchard, and Stephanie (King) Towlen of Wyomissing, wife of Lou Towlen; his wife Beverly; his five grandchildren Brianna Reifsnyder, Matthew Schatzman, Allison Reifsnyder, Benjamin Schatzman, and Aidan Schmidt; his great-grandchild Vada Southerland; his sister Roseann (King) Waren of Denver, PA, wife of William Waren. Private services will be held for the immediate family. In honor of his life and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Olivet Boys’ & Girls’ Club.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020