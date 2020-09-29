John “The Dent Guy” Kirsch John “The Dent Guy” Kirsch, 56, of Exeter Township, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital after a valiant fight against Leukemia. He was the loving husband of Renae Kirsch, with whom they shared over 27 years of marriage. The couple married August 7, 1993. Born in Toms River NJ on December 17, 1963, he was the cherished son of the late Louis Claude and Julieanne (Danko) Kirsch. John attended Exeter High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy immediately afterwards. John was of the Catholic faith and a long-time parishioner of St. Catharine of Siena Church. In addition to his wife Renae, he is survived by their daughter Jessica Danielle Kirsch and their son Brandon John Kirsch. John had an incredibly positive attitude and the ability to make the best out of impossible situations. He was an honest, humble, kind, hard working man who put his family first and foremost. He took pride in hard work which drove him to be a successful business owner. John was the proud owner/operator of ‘The Dent Guy’ in Reading where he and his wife worked side by side every day. John was a very involved father. He helped coach his son’s Central Catholic football team as well as his daughter’s softball team at St. Catharine of Siena School. His children could always count on him to be there to cheer them on at every one of their sporting events as well as all other major events in their lives. John had a deep appreciation and love for the outdoors. He loved camping, boating, jet skiing, fishing, and family vacations. John was an Eagles fan and enjoyed watching football as well as Nascar. However, above all else John was a devoted family man and absolutely treasured spending time with his family. John’s loving spirit will be carried on not only by his wife and children but also by his two sisters Laura A. Seibert and her husband Gary, of Exeter Township; Nadine M. Poper and her husband Russell, of Blandon; three brothers Louis J. Kirsch and his wife Faye, of Rolesville, NC; Kenneth J. Kirsch and his wife Patricia, of Collegevillle; Robert K. Kirsch and his wife Mary John, of Melbourne, FL; 2 sister in-laws Jennifer Wunder and her fiancee Tim of Boulder, CO; Michelle Panfile and her husband Dominick of Gilbertsville; 2 brother in-laws John Kaas and his wife Amy of East Coventry; Michael Wunder and his fiancee Becky of Douglassville; his mother in-law Kathleen Wunder of Stowe; and step mother Barbara Sykes of Kinston, NC. John also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews to cherish his memory. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the staff of Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, Reiffton. It has been an honor caring for John and his loving family at this very difficult time. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com
