John A. Kolson, 78, of Reading, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at 8:38 p.m. in his residence.

He was the husband of the late Olga A. (Stefanyshyn) Kolson.

Born in Reading, Mr. Kolson was the son of the late John and Anna (Jasinski) Kolson.

He was a member of Saint John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church and the former Saint Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church.

Mr. Kolson served in the United States Army Reserves and was an accountant for Science Press in Ephrata.

He is survived by his children: Christina M. Vogel, wife of Chad Vogel, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Natalie A. Solov, wife of Andrew Solov, of Newtown, Pa., and Timothy J. Kolson, husband of Holly Kolson, of Sinking Spring; and his grandchildren: Jacob, Isabella and Jocelyn. Mr. Kolson is also survived by his sister, Mary Ann Moyer, wife of Glenn Moyer, of Sarasota, Florida; and his brother, William Kolson, of Kutztown.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, Kerrick and Mitti Roads, Shillington, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Richard H. Clement, Celebrant. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. The family will

receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Friday, March 15, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at

