John C. Kunkelman, 89, of Exeter

Township, passed away on Wednesday,

April 17, 2019, in Tower Health-Reading Hospital.

His wife of 64 years, Margaret I.

(Kleinsmith) Kunkelman passed away on December 8, 2015.

Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Clinton and

Emma I. (Loose) Kunkelman.

He was employed as a truck driver for Glen Gery Brick, Hamburg and lastly, Maier's Bakery, Reading prior to

retiring. After retirement, he drove for Tower Health-Reading Hospital.

He was a 1947 graduate of Reading High School. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Gibraltar. He was

also a member of Pike Township Sportsman's Association, Reiffton Fire Company, Teamsters Union Local #429 and was a Triple A lifetime member.

He is survived by his son, Dennis S. Kunkelman and wife Cindy, of Exeter Township; and also his daughter-in-law, Carol Kunkelman, of Birdsboro. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Scott, Shawn and Kurt Kunkelman, and Lynn Kornberger. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son,

Ronald C. Kunkelman, on May 20, 1998.

Services will be held in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Road, Reading, PA (Exeter Township) on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park.

Contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 1035 Old River Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508.

