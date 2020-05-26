John R. Lantz, 85, of Leesport, passed away on May 24, 2020 in his residence. He was born on September 29, 1934 to the late Jay D. and Sallie G. (Schmeck) Lantz in Reading. John was the husband of Connie (O'Connor) Lantz with whom he shared 42 years of marriage. John was a United States Navy Veteran. He loved bowling with various leagues, hiking at Hawk Mountain and watching birds. In his younger years he enjoyed boating and fishing with friends and family. In addition to his wife, John is survived by his daughter, Janice Reichert of Blandon, granddaughters, Bryn Sands of Fleetwood and Bridget Reichert of Mohrsville and great grandchildren Benjamin Sands and Nora Reichert; Step-children, Cathy Dickerson wife of Steve and Edward Dorris husband of Barbra, and step grandchildren, Ryan Dickerson, Connor Dickerson, Alexandra Dorris Yerkes and Russell Dorris. Also surviving are John's siblings, Imogene Rhinehart of Wernersville, Betty Sands of Bern Township and James Lantz of Ontelaunee Township and his beloved dog, Molly. John was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Lantz and Jay Lantz. Funeral services will be held privately at the request of the family. Memorial donations in John's name may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be given at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com. Kirkhoff Funeral Home, Bernville, in is charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 26 to May 27, 2020.