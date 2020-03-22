|
John F. “Jack” LePore Jr., 62, of Reading, passed away Friday, March 20th, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading. John was born in Reading, on September 5, 1957, a son of the late Asunta (Noble) and John F. Lepore. He graduated from Central Catholic in 1975, Jack attended Kutztown University and Penn State Berks Campus. He was a dispatcher for several transportation companies, last working in 2016 He was a faithful Grateful Dead fan, following them religiously, seeing hundreds of shows. He enjoyed watching Seinfeld; Jack was a die hard Eagles and Phillies fan. He liked all Philadelphia sports. John is survived by a daughter, Brooke M., wife of Matt Mish, of Apollo Beach, Fla.; two sons Bret T. LePore, of Muhlenberg Township; and Dante J. LePore, of Las Vegas; John is also survived by a sister, Tina Fick; and a brother, Tim LePore. Jack is also survived by two granddaughters, Giada and Isabella; and three nieces: Alexis, Tiffany and Katelyn. He was predeceased by a brother, Alan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Jerry Garcia Foundation 454 las gallinas Ave. #208 San Rafael, CA 94903 or Baseballtown Charities Dream League, PO Box 15050, Reading, PA 19612. “If my words did glow with the gold of sunshine And my tunes were played on the harp unstrung Would you hear my voice come through the music Would you hold it near as it were your own? Ripple in still water When there is no pebble tossed Nor wind to blow” Services are private at the convenience of family. The Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th St., Reading. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020