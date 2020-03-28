Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Resources
More Obituaries for John D Augustine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Louis D Augustine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Louis D Augustine Obituary
John Louis D’Augustine, Jr., 85 of Birdsboro, PA died on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Reading Hospital. Born February 5, 1935 in Birdsboro, PA, he was the son of the late John L. D’Augustine, Sr. and Freida (Weinhold) Tucci. He was employed by Dana Corp. Prior to that he was employed by Bethlehem Steel Grace Mines, Morgantown, PA. John was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Birdsboro Sportsmen’s Club, Long Run Hunting Camp, South Birdsboro Archery Rod and Gun Club; he also attended the Pennsylvania Military College. Surviving are sons, John L. D’Augustine, III of Exeter Twp., Berks Co., PA, Scott T. D’Augustine at home and 3 grandchildren. He was predeceased by brother, Richard D’Augustine. Memorial contributions may be sent to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dengler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -