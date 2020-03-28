|
John Louis D’Augustine, Jr., 85 of Birdsboro, PA died on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Reading Hospital. Born February 5, 1935 in Birdsboro, PA, he was the son of the late John L. D’Augustine, Sr. and Freida (Weinhold) Tucci. He was employed by Dana Corp. Prior to that he was employed by Bethlehem Steel Grace Mines, Morgantown, PA. John was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Birdsboro Sportsmen’s Club, Long Run Hunting Camp, South Birdsboro Archery Rod and Gun Club; he also attended the Pennsylvania Military College. Surviving are sons, John L. D’Augustine, III of Exeter Twp., Berks Co., PA, Scott T. D’Augustine at home and 3 grandchildren. He was predeceased by brother, Richard D’Augustine. Memorial contributions may be sent to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020