John J. DeMott, Jr., 93, of Sinking Spring, passed away Thursday, February 20th, 2020. in Berks Heim Nursing. He was the husband of the late Gloria W. (Weidner) DeMott. Born in Reading and raised in Millmont, on January 2, 1927, he was the son of the late John DeMott and Lauretta (Dominicis) DeMott . He was a Reading High School graduate, class of 1945 and graduated from Kutztown Teachers College, now University in 1951 with a Bachelor's degree in History and certified in Special Education. In voluntary service to his country during WWII John joined the Merchant Marines making one trip to France, Italy and North Africa. John came home and then was drafted into the US Army. Upon finishing basic training he was stationed at West Point, NY, as an instructor for the 511 cannon, the Howitzer, until his honorable discharge in 1947. Home once again, he began work in the accounting field at Birdsboro Steel. This skill also provided a side gig for many years "doing the books" at his local hangout, Mitchell's Garage in Millmont, Reading, PA where he could often be found socializing with the guys. John then began work teaching in the new field of Special Education, and coaching football beginning with the inaugural season at Schuylkill Valley High School, Leesport, PA for 25 years, until retirement in 1989. John loved his kids at school and they loved him. His passion was helping all kids to reach their highest potential, and in doing so, he earned the nickname, "The Legend". John was an avid, daily golfer, who never used a cart, insisting on walking the links. Some of his proudest moments were when he achieved the golfer's dream of "A hole in one", which he accomplished numerous times. Golfing took John and his wife Gloria to many sunny locales, including 13 years of "snowbirding" in Florida after retirement. John was a 50+ year member of the Masonic Lodge, Reading, PA and served as a Past Master from 1976-1977, in addition to also taking part in the Golf Club. Along with with his Masonic affiliation he was involved in the Rajah Shriners organization, most deeply affiliated with the Clown Unit beginning in 1971. John visited the Shriners Hospital, strolled in parades and took part in many Shrine activities including the Shriners Circus making children and families happy as the clown "Bucky". John is survived by his brother, Richard DeMott and his wife, Connie (Niles) of Cape Vincent, NY; two nieces, Stacy DeMott of Shillington and Shelly (DeMott) Kroenig and her husband, Bryan and their daughters, Chloe and Candy Kroenig, all of Cumru Twp.; God Daughter, Elizabeth and his special friends from the "Breakfast Boys", Michael Buterbaugh and Curt Schneiderhan. Services will be at 12pm on Friday, February 28th, 2020, in Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. A viewing will be held Friday from 11 to 12pm in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Laureldale Cemetery, Reading In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Rajah Shrine, 221 Orchard Rd., Reading, PA 19605. Fond memories and condolences may be made at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020