John M Sausen (86) of Oley, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020 with his beloved wife of 56 years, Loretta by his side, at the Highlands of Wyomissing, where they both currently reside. Born in Reading, John was the son of Michael and Agnes (Bordic) Sausen. John was a member of the Reading High School Class of 1951. He was a self employed accountant after his retirement as a staff accountant for The Metropolitan Edison Co. and was a past president of Waldman Brothers Electric, Inc. John was a member of the Board of Directors of the Conestoga Telephone and Telegraph Co, and was an instrumental figure during its merger with the Denver & Ephrata Telephone Co. He was also a part time farmer for many years, raising chickens, and maintaining a small fruit orchard. He loved his garden, and making his own sauerkraut with the “secret” family recipe. John proudly served his country in the PA Air National Guard and The United States Army. Anyone that knew John also knew that he loved to tell many stories of his military experiences. He was very civic minded, he was a regular at Township meetings, and was missed if “his “seat was empty. John loved to hunt, either on his farm, or in the Endless Mountains of Sullivan County. He was a member of St. Catharine of Siena Parish, American Legion Post 878, and the Mt Penn Fire Company. John was Master Mason; a 50 year member of Chandler Lodge #227. John was also affiliated with the Scottish Rite-Valley of Reading, The Rajah Shrine, and The Tall Cedars of Lebanon. John and Loretta loved to cruise and travel the world in their younger days. John is survived by his wife Loretta (Waldman) Sausen. A private mass of christian burial will be celebrated at St. Catharine of Siena, with a public memorial to be scheduled once larger gatherings are permitted. Interment will be at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Shriner’s Hospital of Philadelphia or The Humane Society of PA. For LIVE steaming and online condolences please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020