John Machuzick, 85, of West Lawn, passed away

peacefully in his sleep on March 8, 2019.

Born in Primrose, Pa., and raised in Reading, he was the son of Anthony and Caroline (Postic) Machusick. John and Theresa Ann Keltz were married in July 1956, and enjoyed 42 wonderful years together until Terry's death in 1998.

He attended Reading Central Catholic High School. He was a proud veteran having served in the U.S. Navy from 1950-1954, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Oriskany during the Korean War.

Over his lifetime he was employed by the Bethlehem Steel Company at Grace Mines, Sharon Valve division of Dick Brothers Foundry, Dor-Mae Industries and most

recently AEX Group Couriers. He was a loyal and devoted member of Holy Guardian Angels and then St. Ignatius

parishes. John especially enjoyed coaching youth sports and led teams for many years in the MTAA Babe Ruth

Legion baseball league and the CYO youth basketball

league. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan faithfully backing the Phillies, Eagles and Flyers during good and bad times.

John is survived by three children: son, John and wife Cindi, San Clemente, Calif.; son, Michael and wife Sue, Wyomissing; and daughter, Maggie Kendig and husband Dave, Minersville; along with five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother,

Richard; and sisters: Arlene, Gerry, Ruthie and Toni.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Terry; brother, Bobby; and sister Evelyn.

A prayer service will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of St. George at Gethsemane

Cemetery, with entombment to follow. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of

arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



