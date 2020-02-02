Home

Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 373-4500
John Maier Obituary
John L. Maier Sr., 83, passed January 31, surrounded by his loving family. He was the widow of Patricia J. (Shiller) Maier. Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of John A. and Margaret (Aitkins) Maier. John worked for Acme Markets in the Reading area for many years as the Head Clerk. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He is survived by sons: John L. Maier Jr., husband of Randy Maier; Michael J. Maier and Ricky A. Maier; daughters, Rosemarie A. Etzel, wife of Keith Etzel; and Patti J. Maier; siblings: Allen Maier, Marcia Doleniak and Kevin Maier; grandchildren: Jamie, Erin, Garrett, Jesse, Mindy, Megan, Jonathan, Brenna, Amber, Mason, Tanner, Allie, Dylan and Amanda; great-grandchildren: Riley, Lilliana, Gavin, Mia, Avery, Addison, Myles, Lydia, Athena, Logan, Lyanna, Ny’Aylah and Ethan. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., in Henninger Funeral Home Inc. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Rd., Wyomissing, PA 19610.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
