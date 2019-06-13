John "Jack" Edward McGuire, 78, of West Reading, passed away surrounded by his family June 11, 2019, in Tower Health

Reading Hospital.

Born Aug. 28, 1940, in Reading, he was the son of the late John O. McGuire and Betty (Briner) McGuire. John was retired from ADT Co. in Reading, where he worked for nearly four decades as a guard,

repairman, lead technician and inspector.

John is survived by his two sons, Michael K. McGuire (Marianne), Conshohocken, and Steven J. McGuire, Spring Township; a brother, William D. McGuire; and a sister, E. Linda Varone (Brian). John is also survived by four

grandchildren: Charlotte, Owen, Grace and Bobby; as well as a nephew, John P.; and five nieces: Marybeth, Elizabeth, Eileen, Jennifer and Melissa.

John was an avid runner and participated in several

marathons, including the Boston Marathon and the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C. He also enjoyed spending time with his brother in Atlantic City and being with his family, especially his grandchildren.

John attended Reading High School and then served in the U.S. Marines, being deployed to Lebanon in the late 1950s. John was a member of the St. Brendan Division #1 of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Berks County, and the Knights of Columbus Council 8726, Sinking Spring. He was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Church, West Reading.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart Roman

Catholic Church, West Reading, with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Sacred Heart Church, 740 Cherry Street, West Reading, PA 19611. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



