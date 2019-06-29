CW4 (retired) John A. "Jack" McKibben, 88, of Myerstown and formerly of New Castle, passed away at StoneRidge Towne Centre.

He was born on August 4, 1930, in New Castle to the late Clarence C. and Irene McKibben. He was a graduate of NCHS, Class of 1947.

Jack began his military career during the Korean War by enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in January 1951, serving in the Security Service for 3 years. He returned home and joined the Pennsylvania Army National Guard with the 229th Field Artillery in New Castle. He worked with the Technician Work Force as the full-time unit administrator. He was promoted to warrant officer in January 1960 and assigned as the battalion supply officer.

In 1975, Jack was transferred to Ft. Indiantown Gap, where he served in the 28th Infantry Division Property Book Office. In 1979, he was appointed examiner with the U.S. Property & Fiscal Office, at the Dept. of Military

Affairs. He retired as supervisory examiner of the Audit and Internal Review Division in 1990, after nearly 40 years of military service. He attained the rank of chief warrant officer-W4. He was a lifetime member of the National Guard Assciation (NGAUS).

He was extremely proud of the careers of his two retired sons. Bruce served 31 years in the Air Force, and Douglas served 20 years in the Army and National Guard.

Jack was an avid golfer. His first set of clubs had cut-down wooden shafts, which he began using when he was 8 years old. He kept a record of every different course he played and at last count was 248. He finally made a hole-in-one when he was 66 years old.

Jack was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, Myerstown. He and his wife, Paula, enjoyed traveling

during their retirement years. They both spent many hours reading and doing crossword puzzles together. They also delivered Meals-On-Wheels in the Myerstown area.

Jack is survived by his wife of 67 years, Paula (Allison); 2 sons, Bruce, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and his wife,

Darlene, Douglas, of Myerstown; grandson, Shane, of Crestview, Fla.; sister, Nancy McQuiston and her husband, James, of New Castle.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Collier C. McKibben; and sister, Olive Jean Crane.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home Inc., 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. Viewing will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National

Cemetery, Annville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.

GroseFH.com



