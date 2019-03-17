Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Melniczek.

John Melniczek, 88, of Shillington, passed away

peacefully in his home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

He was the husband of Gertrude R. (Lotz) Melniczek, with whom he shared 57 wonderful years. Born in Reading, Mr. Melniczek was the son of the late Demetrius and Theresa (Tacyn) Melniczek.

He was preceded in death by 6 sisters; and 2 brothers.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Melniczek is survived by sons, John R. Melniczek, husband of Laurie F., of Spring City, Paul J. Melniczek, husband of Denise of Reinholds; grandchildren: Andrea, Daniel, Ethan, Kendra; great-grandchildren, Autumn and Caleb; and his extended family including sister-in-law, G. Mickey Melniczek, of

Shillington; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Mr. Melniczek was a lifetime member of The Orthodox Church of St. Herman of Alaska, an active United States

Army Reservist from 1950-1957, an electrician for IBEW Local 743 and a member of the Ukrainian American Social Club of Reading. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and wine maker who enjoyed playing pool.

Funeral service will be held in The Orthodox Church of St. Herman of Alaska, 133 West Broad Street, Shillington, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Very Reverend John A. Onofrey will officiate. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:45-11:45 a.m. in the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The

Orthodox Church of St. Herman of Alaska at the above

address in memory of Mr. John Melniczek.

Arrangements are being coordinated by Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



