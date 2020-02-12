Home

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Visitation
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
John Michael Burns Obituary
John Michael Burns, Sr., 53, of Auburn, Pennsylvania, passed in peace on February 8, 2020, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. He was the loving husband of Deborah J. (McCracken) Burns, and the cherished father of Tasha Childs, Linsey Burns, Megan Burns, John Burns Jr. and his “adopted” son Ronald Joyner. He was the beloved grandfather of Orlando Alvarado Jr., Capriese Alvarado, Amber Alvarado and Jaheim (Jah Jah Binkx) Scott. John was the proud great grandfather of Evanelise Alvarado. He will be forever remembered and missed by his brother Richard Burns; his Americoat Painting, LLC family; his nieces and nephews and his many dear friends. Born in Reading, John was a son to the late William and Kay (Behler) Burns. At a young age, he found his calling as a painter and spent his life ensuring that the citizens of the greater Reading area obtained superb commercial and residential painting services. Among his many interests were music, crafting, herbology and fishing. John and his wife had a love for breeding tropical fish, and he could often be found admiring his self-designed koi pond. Friends are invited to share their memories of John with his family during the visitation at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. His funeral services will follow immediately after from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Burial will be private. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
