John J. Michalski, Sr., 78, of Sinking Spring, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his residence, on June 19, 2019.

He was the husband of the late Evelyn J. (Pawling) Michalski. Born in Shenandoah, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Andrus) Michalski.

John was employed his entire career as an engineer last working for Columbia Broiler, retiring in 2001. He enjoyed watching the Phillies baseball games, the outdoors and

gardening. John will be remembered for being an

intelligent and self-taught man, and a devoted husband,

father and family man.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his son, John J. Michalski Jr.

Survivors include his daughter, Lisa M. Schrift, wife of Rodney K., of Sinking Spring; grandchildren, Chase J. Schrift and Zoe A. Witt-Michalski. Also surviving are

sisters, Jo Anne Bernhart and Sister Marilita Michalski.

Funeral services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 6-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10-11:00 a.m. The interment will follow the service at Berks County Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

