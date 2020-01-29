Home

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Anthony and May (Nigrelli) Mirenna. He is survived by two nieces, Ginger (Bob) Lis, Cumru Twp., and Mary (Jeff) Kurtz, Cumru Twp.; and two nephews, Anthony (Rosemary) Mirenna, Reading, and Harry (Elise) Mirenna, Mohnton. Several great-nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews also survive him. At John's request services will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020
