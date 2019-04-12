Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Miskie.

John D. Miskie, 82, of Whitfield, passed away April 9, 2019, at The Highlands at

Wyomissing.

He was the loving husband of Janice M. (Ross) Miskie. They were married 60 years.

Born in Barberton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Edward and Mary (Gluhman) Miskie.

He was a graduate of Norton High School in 1954, and Kent State University in 1958, where he earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry.

John was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Roman

Catholic Church, Whitfield.

As a research chemist, John was employed by Joseph Bancroft & Sons, and later for E.I. DuPont, Wilmington, Del., in their textile fibers department. John moved to Reading and continued his career at Wyomissing

Corporation, in the VF Narrow fabric division and finally at Crompton and Knowles, retiring in 1992.

John and his son, Mark, invented the Afex System and

together founded Arcus Medical LLC.

He was a member emeritus of the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: J. Matthew (Deborah Kurtz), Cleona, Pa., Adele M. Miskie, New York City, and Mark E. (Melissa Welch), Charlotte, N.C.; and four grandchildren: Madeline Miskie Jaeger (wife of Brian), Columbia, Maryland, Edward Miskie, New York City; Monica Miskie, Lake Worth, Florida, and Sarah Miskie, Charlotte, N.C.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday April 15, 2019, at 12 p.m. at St.Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church, 2810 St. Albans Dr., Sinking Spring, PA 19608. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church. Burial will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn

Memorial Park, 2580 Romig Road, Akron, OH 44320.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Western Berks Ambulance Association, 2506 Belmont Ave. West Lawn, PA 19609. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



