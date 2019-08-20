|
John H. Monderewicz, 93, of West Lawn, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Reading Hospital, with his constant companion, his son, "Kid" Monderewicz, by his side.
Born in Reading, John was a son of the late Leon D. and Eleanor (Freelman) Monderewicz.
John served our nation proudly and valiantly in the U.S. Army during World War II, predominantly in Central
Europe with the 325th Glider Infantry, 82nd Airborne
Division. He was the consummate perfectionist, who loved good craft beer, beautiful women and everything about
motorcycles, but especially riding with his son. He had a green thumb in the garden and was always with his faithful buddy Dakota, the best dog on the planet. John also loved people, and found a good time no matter where he was or who he was with.
He was a member of the Womelsdorf VFW for over 60 years, the Hard Luck Sunnyside Motorcycle Club for 39 years, the Newmanstown Athletic Association and the West Lawn Quoiting Club. A machinist by trade, he worked for Textile Machine Works/Rockwell International for 46 years.
He and Kid were more like brothers and best friends, even building motorcycles together. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him. In addition to Kid, John is survived by a sister, Julie, France.
He was predeceased by his six brothers and sisters:
Wallace, Frank, Stanley, and Tony Monderewicz, Eleanor Rissmiller and Josie Singer; and his grandson, Harley K.J. Monderewicz.
A celebration of John's life will be held Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Burial with full
military honors will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A public viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Casual attire is acceptable. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.