John A. Moody, Jr. 94, of Reading, passed away Monday October 28, 2019 in Southeastern Veterans Home surrounded by his loving family. His wife Dolores J (Van Ardsdale) Moody passed away in 2003. He was born in Reading on March 27, 1925 a son of the late John A and Grace (Keller) Moody. John was a Reading High School graduate and was a Corporal in the 8th Air Force Army Air Corp during WWII stationed in England and France. He was employed by Firestone Tire Rubber & Chemical as a Reactor Operator for 35 years retiring in 1983. John is survived his 3 children; John G and his wife Kelly F Moody of Reading, Dennis P and his wife Laurie Moody of Lancaster, Marsha A and her husband Michael W Snider, Sr. of Summit Station 9 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. John was predeceased by his granddaughter, Melissa Moody and his brother, Lee Moody. Services will be Saturday November 2, 2019 at 1pm in Auman’s Inc Funeral Home, 390 W Neversink Rd., Reiffton. Burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. A viewing will be Saturday 12-1pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to s Project, PO Box 758525, Topeka KS. 66675.www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019