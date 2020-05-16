John A. Morelli, 78, of Wyomissing, passed away on May 14, 2020, at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center in Wernersville. John was the loving husband of Ruth (Curran) Morelli, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. Born in Newark, NJ, John graduated from East Side High School in 1960 and attended Newark College of Engineering. His career spanned over 35 years in operations and management positions with the US Department of Defense at Picatinny Arsenal in Dover, Springfield, and Fort Monmouth. John enjoyed participating in many sports activities, especially tennis and golf. After retirement in 2000, he and his wife relocated to Berks County where they have spent many wonderful years surrounded by family and friends. John loved watching his grandchildren play a variety of sports and cheering on his favorite basketball and football teams. Go Nova! As a diehard Jets fan, he eventually hopped on the Eagles’ train. In addition to his wife, John is survived by his son, John M. Morelli, of Wyomissing, and daughter, Lisa Morelli and son-in-law, Chris Middleton, of Kensington, MD. Pop-Pol, as he was affectionately called, has five grandchildren: Abby Morelli, Kate Morelli, Matt Morelli, Emma Guarnero and Lila Middleton. John is also survived by his sister, Patricia Amoia, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cathy and Jack Scholz, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Elizabeth (Kase) Morelli. A Celebration of Life will be held as soon as it is safe for family and friends to join together. Kuhn Funeral Home is handling arrangements and condolences can be given at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.