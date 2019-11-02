|
|
John Samuel Morris, 83, of Nashville, TN, formerly of Reading, passed away on August 21, 2019. Born in Reading on July 22, 1936, he was the son of the late Samuel and Antonia (Kevelos) Morris. A gifted and dedicated musician and composer, John lived his life in pursuit of his dreams. Born and raised in Reading, John began exploring his love of music as an organ player at St. Matthew’s Greek Orthodox Church. As his talent grew, John, with the love and support of his family, set out for Pittsburgh and ultimately “Music City, U.S.A.,” Nashville, TN to live his dreams. Settled in Nashville since the early 2000s, John had made quite a life for himself. He was an incredibly prolific composer, and creating music brought him as much joy as sharing it with others. John could often be found playing for his church community in Nashville, his neighbors, and others who were lucky enough to hear his beautiful arrangements. John was also a lifelong learner. If not playing his keyboard, he was discovering the ins and outs of his adopted home with long bike rides through the city and time spent researching his interests at the local library. John is survived by his nieces and nephews Chris Cranos of Connecticut, Constance Cranos, Martha (Morris) Larsen of New York, John Morris of Pennsylvania, Antonia (Morris) Zawisa of Pennsylvania, and Mark Joyce of North Carolina. John was predeceased by his brothers Peter Morris and Constantine (Gus) Morris and by his sisters Martha (Morris) Joyce and Evangeline (Morris) Cranos. A Memorial Service for John will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11am in The Chapel in Charles Evans Cemetery, 1119 Centre Ave, Reading, PA 19601 with Demetrius Nicoloudakis of St. Matthew's Orthodox Church as celebrant. The funeral procession will form inside the Centre Ave. entrance at 10:30am. Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, Downtown is honored to serve. Fond memories and online condolences may be made at www.TheoCAuman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019