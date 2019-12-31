Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Moyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Moyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Moyer Obituary
John S. “Jack” Moyer, 89, of Perry Township, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Berks Heim. He was the beloved husband of Florence E. (Good) Moyer, who died December 10, 2008. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Sam Intelisano and Elva M. (Kramer) Moyer. John was a U.S. Army veteran serving during peacetime. He played trumpet in the 386th Army Band. He was the former president of the Senior Club of Laureldale from 1989-1990. John is survived by two sons, Steven M., husband of Pati Moyer, Muhlenberg; and Jon S., husband of Lorraine Moyer, Muhlenberg. Two half brothers, John Intelisano, Indian Harbour Beach, Fla.; and William H. Moyer, Cumru Twp.; five grandchildren: Chad, Kelli, Kristin, Devon and Dylan; and five great-grandchildren also survive him. In addition to his wife, John was predeceased by a son, Randy S. Moyer. A funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Berks County - Reading Lindy Scholar Center, 1801 N 11th St, Reading, PA 19604. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -