John S. “Jack” Moyer, 89, of Perry Township, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at Berks Heim. He was the beloved husband of Florence E. (Good) Moyer, who died December 10, 2008. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Sam Intelisano and Elva M. (Kramer) Moyer. John was a U.S. Army veteran serving during peacetime. He played trumpet in the 386th Army Band. He was the former president of the Senior Club of Laureldale from 1989-1990. John is survived by two sons, Steven M., husband of Pati Moyer, Muhlenberg; and Jon S., husband of Lorraine Moyer, Muhlenberg. Two half brothers, John Intelisano, Indian Harbour Beach, Fla.; and William H. Moyer, Cumru Twp.; five grandchildren: Chad, Kelli, Kristin, Devon and Dylan; and five great-grandchildren also survive him. In addition to his wife, John was predeceased by a son, Randy S. Moyer. A funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Berks County - Reading Lindy Scholar Center, 1801 N 11th St, Reading, PA 19604. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020