John Lloyd Noll, 95, of Ruscombmanor Township, died January 11, 2020 in Tower Health / Reading Hospital. He was married August 13, 1949 to Emma Mae “Reider” Noll, who died April 30, 2001. Born March 31, 1924 in Rockland Township, he was a son of the late John K., and Eva F. (Cronrath) Noll. John was a 1943 graduate of Oley Valley High School. He was an Army Veteran of WWII. John was a self-employed mechanic his entire working life. He, along with his wife, operated John L. Noll Garage from their home since 1951. He was a life member of Pike Township Sportsmen’s Club and the Friendship Hook and Ladder Fire Company, Boyertown. He was also a member of Salem Shalter’s Lutheran Church, Alsace Township, Breezy Acres Hunting Camp, Tioga County; Kutztown Huguenot Lodge #377 and the Oley American Legion Post. John is survived by two sons: Rodney D., husband of Cindy A. (Mull) Noll and Marvin R., husband of Donna J. (Haas) Noll, all of Ruscombmanor Township. There are also four grandchildren: Blaine R., husband of Erin (Dietrich) Noll of Ruscombmanor Township; Denise E. Noll, fiancée of Jerrod Bornman of Myrtle Beach, SC; Caleb A. Noll, companion of Michelle Werner of Rockland Township and Curtis J. Noll of Ruscombmanor Township and 2 great grandchildren: Madison K. Noll and Easton J. Noll. Services will be held Thursday, January 16 at 11:00 a.m. in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. A viewing will be held Thursday from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Salem Shalter’s Church Cemetery, Alsace Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Salem Shalter’s Lutheran Church, 2023 Mount Laurel Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020