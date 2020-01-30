|
|
John Patrick (Reiley) Brennan, 76, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, at his home with family. Born May 29, 1943, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late John P. Brennan Sr. and Faye Hendricks Brennan and, after his parents' deaths, was raised by the late Andrew B. Reiley and Margaret Peg Reiley. He graduated from Nativity BVM in 1961 before working at Wapinsky Cleaners and then acting as the owner/operator of a Capital Bakery bread truck. He went on to work in the warehouse at Craftex Mills for more than 30 years, before retiring in the mid-2000s. Known simply as "Jack" to his friends, he most cherished time with his beloved family and enjoyed going to the beach. He was a black belt in the martial arts, and he never turned down a cigar or a trip to the casino. He also often said he was happy to live to see the Philadelphia Eagles win a Super Bowl. He was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Reiley. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sandy (Lotz) Brennan; his youngest sister, Andrea Reiley Helzner; his three children, John "Jack" Brennan (Hazel) in Mill Hall, Lisa Moyer in Schuylkill Haven and Kevin Brennan (Karen) in Orwigsburg; son-in-law, Michael Moyer, his seven grandchildren, Ashley Brennan, Josh Moyer, Alexa Brennan, Chelsea Brennan, Kevin Moyer, Jordan Brennan and Callum Brennan; and his six great grandchildren, Reiley Ramos-Brennan, Brennan McClafferty, Giovanni Ramos-Brennan, Carter Guindon, Rory McClafferty and Hurley Ramos-Brennan. A small service will be held at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, on Monday, Jan. 6th at 10:30 a.m. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, 2020